The two-time defending District 7AA champion Cumberland County Jets will begin their quest for a three-peat this season under the direction of 11th-year head coach Will Foster.
Cumberland County is a perfect 20-0 through two seasons against District 7AA foes, including postsesaon games.
The Jets return three starters from last season’s squad that recorded a 12-16 overall record: District 7AA MVP Reese Dykes, Mason Wyatt and Trevor Parsons.
The Jets also return a plethora of contributors from last season, including Kole Torres, Carson Conatser, Trystan Miller, Adam Floyd and Jackson Inman.
Expected starters for CCHS this season include Dykes, Wyatt, Parsons, Torres and Miller.
The Jets faced a loaded schedule during hall of fame action, as they fell to York Institute, East Hamilton and Cookeville last week.
“There’s differences in what you do early season compared to what you do in the regular season,” said Foster. “You don’t have a lot of film on people, and you’re trying to figure things out. We made steps forward to where we’re trying to be; that’s why we started out playing at York and the two tough games at Cookeville.
“We keep saying they’re older, but they’re still pretty young,” Foster said on the Jets. “There’s six sophomores, and at any given time there’s one on the floor.”
The regular season tipped off Monday for the Jets, as they are currently playing in the Thanksgiving Classic at Oliver Springs. CCHS played the Knoxville Ambassadors on Monday, Anderson County on Tuesday and will face Oliver Springs on Wednesday.
District 7AA play for Cumberland County tips off on Friday, Dec. 6, as Bledsoe County travels to CCHS.
