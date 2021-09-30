Old foes meet once again Friday as the Cumberland County Jets travel 4 miles across town to face the Stone Memorial Panthers in the King of the Mountain showdown.
“We didn’t get to play it last year,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “I hope it’s a good experience and good atmosphere for our community.”
COVID-19 protocols canceled their 2020 showdown, marking the first year the schools didn’t play since Stone Memorial opened in 2006.
The Jets come into Friday at 3-3 overall and defeated Polk County 24-10 last week.
Stone Memorial is 4-2 overall and defeated York Institute 29-0 last Friday.
Friday’s game is a pivotal Region 4-4A game for both programs.
“It’s a big region football game for us,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. We need to get in the win column in the region. We’ve got three region games left, and if we want to have a chance to make the playoffs we need to win two of them.”
“Getting to a second region win most likely puts you in the postseason,” said Samber. We’ve got a chance to punch a ticket to the playoffs, and that’s the biggest thing.”
Even with monumental weight of region importance, the game has extra meaning as both programs call Crossville home.
“We know what’s ahead of us; our kids know theirs personally,” said Repasky. “They know what kind of effort it’s going to take, and I’m looking forward to a good ball game Friday night.”
The series has belonged to Stone Memorial since the school began varsity competition in 2007. The Panthers hold an 11-2 all-time series record over the Jets.
Cumberland County’s last win came in 2010, a 32-27 victory on Oct. 8.
To the Panthers, the series history has no bearing on Friday night.
“There’s so few games in a season, so regardless of records from four and five years ago, you’ve got to take every game seriously,” Samber said. “We get 10 of these things, so we have to play with urgency. This is a completely different CCHS football team.
“Our kids have done a good job in being focused for every game to this point,” Samber added. “This has been one of our faster-starting teams.”
The Jets are working to limit distractions associated with this week’s game.
“We’re going to try and approach it like it’s any other week,” Repasky said. “We’ve talked a little bit about staying within ourselves, and not get caught in the magnitude of the cross-town rivalry game. We’ve got to put the pads on and bring it.”
This is Samber’s third Stone Memorial/Cumberland County game, while Repasky is entering his first. Both coaches have a lengthy resume of success on the plateau.
“We’ve been at the same places but never overlapped,” Samber said of Repasky. “We were both at Cookeville and Upperman, and now we’re both in Crossville. I know Noah is really well thought of and is a heck of a football mind. You can’t overstate what a job he’s done at Cumberland County.”
The Jets will look to continue the success of their two-quarterback system as both Braden Tollett and Ray Marshall have been effective from under center.
Slowing down that duo and controlling the trenches is a key for Samber and the Panthers.
“Cumberland County is a good football team and we’re going to have to be prepared,” he said. “They’re really physical and really well-coached. Even some of their losses, I don’t think the scoreboard indicates what kind of game it was.
“It’s going to be a line-of-scrimmage game,” he added. “Damarius Moore, Jonah Johnson, Jake Shada, Gavin Potter, Deacon Disney and Austin Munsey are the kids that have to step up for us.”
Cumberland County star running back Colin Brown’s status for Friday is still up in the air, as he’s missed the past few games with an injury. Look for Ryan Dowlen to step up up for CCHS should Brown be unavailable.
Across town, Stone Memorial is known for scoring points early and often, and keeping that trend alive is crucial for a Friday-night victory.
“Starting fast helps us, and so does winning the turnover battle,” Samber said. “Cumberland County is really good in the kicking game. They cross the 50 and they’re in field goal range, so a turnover could easily mean points. We can’t turn the ball over.”
The Jets will look to take advantage of their stellar special teams play and their freshman kicker Jaime Perez, who has hit field goals from 45 and 42 yards this year.
A complete, four-quarter performance is needed for Repasky and the Jets.
“They’ve got some kids that can hurt you offensively, and they’re really aggressive on defense,” he said.
“We’ll have to throw the ball some and control the clock with our run game. We’ll take some shots and need to execute when we get the chance.
“Everybody needs to step up; everybody needs to do their job and bring their A-game this Friday.”
Under center for the Panthers will be Hunter Heavilon, who has led the dynamic Panther offense to date.
Kickoff for Cumberland County at Stone Memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
Photos, video highlights and more from the game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Live updates will be posted on Twitter at @CrossvilleGoose.
