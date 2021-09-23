The Cumberland County Jets take a break from Region 4-4A action Friday night as they travel east to Polk County High School to face the Wildcats.
“They’re like a lot of teams on our schedule; they’ve got better,” said Jet head coach Noah Repasky. “They’ve got a tradition of good football.
“They started off 2-0 this year,” he added. “They lost their last two but competed hard. They’ve got a good line full of juniors and seniors.”
Cumberland County enters the contest at 2-3 overall and is coming off a 35-10 loss at DeKalb County last Friday.
Polk County sits at 2-2 overall and lost to Tyner Academy, 50-21, last Friday.
Cumberland County will still be without running back Colin Brown this week, so Ryan Dowlen will continue to take a majority of the carries for CCHS.
Dowlen posted 73 rushing yards and a touchdown last Friday.
This week, the trip to Benton isn’t a usual one for the Jets.
“I started working on the schedule the last month of last season,” Repasky said. “I was trying to find teams we haven’t played or played in a while. I tried to find teams in a comparable situation to us with a newer staff.
“Polk County fits in that mold with a third-year head coach,” he added. “I thought it would be nice to get off the Plateau and get out of the area.”
Polk County takes an old-school offensive approach, utilizing a tight end in pro and twin sets.
The Wildcats are run-heavy, but will throw when needed.
Defensively, the Wildcats take advantage of their big line in a 4-3.
“Their scheme is like Whitwell, but they have players like Lenoir City,” Repasky said. “Our schedule has us ready for this one.”
For the Jets to get back on track, playing a complete, four-quarter game is essential.
“Offensively, we need more consistent quarterback play,” Repasky said. “We play two guys in Braden Tollett and Ray Marshall. Braden’s got more of the snaps recently, but I’m going to get Ray more involved this game. I think his skill set fits in well with what we’re going to try and do.
“Our defensive line has got to step up,” he added. “They’re going to run the ball heavy.”
Cumberland County at Polk County kicks off at 7 p.m. CDT.
