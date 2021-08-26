Excitement is high at Cumberland County this week, as the Jets look to build off their week one victory Friday with their trip to Monterey.
Cumberland County ran away with a 35-0 victory at Whitwell a week ago thanks in part to 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns by running back Colin Brown.
“We’ve worked really hard,” said Jet head coach Noah Repasky. “It’s been coming for over a year now. A lot of hours that people don’t see and extra stuff that other teams don’t do goes into this.”
The win is the first for Repasky at Cumberland County, who is currently in his second season with the program.
The Jets are on the road once again this week to face 1-0 Monterey.
The Wildcats defeated Cannon County last week, 35-6.
“We played decent,” said Monterey head coach Scott Hughes. “It wasn’t lights out by any means. We lost the turnover battle, which was a glaring concern.”
Hughes had praise for his kids’ effort.
“The one thing I will say is I thought our kids were excited to play football and be under the lights,” he said. “Those are things I was proud of: they were excited to be there, they had fun and they played hard.”
Offensively, the Wildcats have simple keys for success.
“We obviously need to be better in the turnover battle,” Hughes said. “We try to play a balanced game. Depth and skill-wise, we’re probably as good as we’ve been in a while.
“We’re trying to be balanced and not be a one-trick pony.”
For Monterey defensively, good tackling is crucial.
“We’ve got to get to the football and tackle well,” Hughes said. “We can’t be out of place any and we’ve got to be physical.”
Up front, Grant Hoover is a senior starter on the offensive line.
“He’s played a lot of football in our program and had a pretty good career up to this point,” Hughes said.
Matthew Montgomery will start under center for Monterey.
“He’s a leader for us,” Hughes added. “He spends a lot of time on his own trying to make himself a better football player.”
Hughes had praise for the job Cumberland County head coach Noah Repasky and the Jets have done.
“I’m very impressed with what coach Repasky has done,” Hughes said. “You can already tell and see the benefits of the program being under those gentlemen. You’re starting to see the culture and mindset change.
“It’s a huge challenge for our guys,” Hughes said. “We’ve got our hands full. They’ve changed the beliefs. Those young men are seeing the buy-in. When you watch them on film, you see a change in philosophy.”
For the Jets to win Friday night, controlling the line of scrimmage is key. CCHS doesn’t hide how much they want to run the ball, which they did effectively week one for over 300 yards as a team.
Cumberland County at Monterey is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Photos, recaps and more from the contest will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
