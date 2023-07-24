The Stone Memorial High School golf program has quickly become a powerhouse in the region. Last year, the Panthers went to the regional tournament for the second consecutive year. And, Sarah Bass, Stone’s only member of the girls’ team, also earned a berth in the postseason contest.
There was a lot of good golf played by Stone Memorial in 2022.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, Stone Memorial coach Trent Stokes says expectations are high for the boys’ and girls’ programs -- expectations they welcome.
“We’re ready to go and I think a lot of that is the experience we have
on the team,” Stokes said. “We have guys that have been with us for a while, and they know what it takes to get ready for the season.
“And I think us being able to practice every day during the summer helped put us in the position where we would be ready to roll by the first match.”
Stone is scheduled to open the regular season July 24 at Livingston Academy. The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
This year’s team includes Liam Fuentes, Grove Stephens, Evin Mosley, Eli Davis, Gavin Overly, Will Goodwin, Bryce Elmore, Vincenzo Longobardo, Levi Wood, Isaac Smith, Luke Presnell, Charlie Van Winkle, Braden Houston, Colton Harden and Sarah Bass.
“When you coach high school sports, you’re going to lose guys every
year. We’re going to lose four more guys this year,” Stokes said. “That’s why you don’t try to build a team. You try to build a program.
“For us, it is about the process. We’ve spend a lot of time working on the mental part of the game and how we approach things. We’ve always believed if you take care of the little things, you won’t have to worry about the big things.”
The real big guns for Stone Memorial this season will be a foursome of seniors. Elmore, Wood, Goodwin and Smith will be looked upon to guide this team both on and off the course.
“Bryce Elmore is a terrific kid and one of the more consistent players in the program. He is a grinder and he leads by example,” Stokes said. “Levi Wood came to us three years ago. He has made great strides in his game and I think that is a testament to the work he does outside of practice.
“Will Goodwin also came to us three years ago. He has great power and he does a good job of controlling his game. He should score well for us this year. Isaac Smith came to the team last year and we didn’t know what we were going to get from him. He is a good worker and has probably made the biggest jump in his game this year from last year.”
Other people battling for a starting role could be Houston, a junior; Mosley, a sophomore; and Van Winkle, Fuentes and Harden, all freshmen.
“Braden Houston started every match last year and with a full year of experience under his belt, we look for him to have a great season,” Stokes said. “He’s really talented and it is time for him to make a statement about who he is.
“Evin Mosley is doing a good job of learning the game, and the three freshmen give us a solid base for the future. They show up every day and they’ve got a future with this program.”
Now, the Panthers and Lady Panthers turn their focus to the regular season.
“For me, success would be coming out of the season with kids that
have developed a high character. Success is coming out of the season with kids that have learned to work hard,” Stokes said. “Are we willing to work, stay focused and grind.”
The Stone girls team has only one person on the roster – Bass, a. really talented sophomore.
“I really love Sarah’s chances to have another good year,” Stokes said. “It would have been easy for a kid who had as much success as she had as a freshman to rest on her laurels. That’s not Sarah.
“She has a real workman’s attitude. There will be a lot of tough competition in the girls division this year, but she has the mindset when she steps on the course she is going to be the best. Sarah enjoys competing with the guys on the team, and she does a great job.”
