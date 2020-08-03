Sweetwater, TN, native Steve Plemons will be a man of many hats at Cumberland County High School this school year.
Along with his role as defensive coordinator with the football team, Plemons was recently named head softball coach of the Lady Jets.
“I’m very excited,” said Plemons. “I’ve always loved softball, and said if I didn’t coach football then softball would be the sport I’d want.”
In Georgia, where Plemons last coached, the high school softball season runs during the fall alongside football, making it impossible to coach both.
“Me coming back up to Tennessee gives me an opportunity to have both passions that I love,” Plemons added.
Plemons has been involved with coaching softball players from travel ball all the way to the college ranks.
“I actually started coaching a 16U travel ball team,” he said. “We won two state tournaments. In college, I was a hitting instructor at Carson-Newman.”
Balancing football and softball is a challenge Plemons looks forward to.
“It’s going to be a little tough because I’m new, just getting things established,” Plemons said. “I’m going to lean on my assistant coaches while I’m in football season to take the reins and do what we can.”
