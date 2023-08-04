Local high school tennis players and coaches have expressed some concern about the reality of having a 2024 season.
The courts at Cumberland County High School are closed and slated for demolition to make way for the auditorium under construction. Stone Memorial’s courts are also in rough shape, with only four of the six usable. The remaining courts have large, elongated cracks on the surface.
“The only public tennis courts available currently are four tennis courts at SMHS,” Carrie Houston, a senior at SMHS and a member of the tennis team, told the Crossville City Council during a July 11 meeting.
Stephanie Turner, a senior at CCHS, said, “We’re not even sure if we’ll have a season this year and, if we do, where we’ll be able to play.”
Turner spoke during the July 27 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education, asking the board to help identify a solution for the 2024 tennis season.
“We are continuing to grow,” Turner said. “I ask for your help and your support as tennis season approaches.”
As the city continues to evaluate its recreation plan and a proposed indoor recreation center, Houston asked for consideration of additional tennis courts at the recreation center.
Crossville’s Centennial Park previously offered two tennis courts, but those were replaced with eight pickleball courts in 2019.
Tennis season for girls and boys usually begins in February.
“We know that we will not have any home tennis matches next season,” said David Walker, CCHS coach. “The construction is using the tennis courts as a staging area and two of them will be taken up by the new auditorium.
“Dylan [Nelson, Stone Memorial tennis coach] is willing to make arrangements to share but their courts have problems like ours. It is a mess. We have known for the last year or two they were planning for an auditorium. Then I learned last season the project was going to take up our tennis courts as part of the actual new building and staging area.”
Walker said if he had been told for sure the courts at CCHS were going to be replaced, he could work through a year or two of not having the courts. But he said not knowing adds a “whole new level of anxiety. No one knows what’s going to happen.”
Nelson, who is also the assistant pro at the Racquet Center in Fairfield Glade, said he’s more than happy to have the Cumberland County players share the courts at Stone Memorial High School.
“As a tennis professional, I would consider the courts at Stone Memorial to be in bad shape,” Nelson said. “This is my third year at Stone, and in the first year the courts were tolerable. The last two winters have had an impact on the existing cracks. The cracks are almost as wide as an entire tennis ball.”
Nelson said the school maintenance department is trying to fill the cracks with expandable asphalt. The hard part, he said, is the courts haven’t been repaired in so long, possibly since the school opened in 2006. If that’s true, Nelson said the best remedy for the courts could be starting over.
The school system looked at potential maintenance and repairs to the tennis courts at both high schools in 2022. Estimates at that time to replace the courts topped $1 million. Cracks in the playing surface were expected to continue without site stabilization work.
At that time, four of the courts at CCHS were considered “beyond repair,” said Cumberland County Schools Maintenance Supervisor Mary Kington. Two of the courts at SMHS were in similar condition.
In the meantime, Walker begin creating his spring schedule while wondering if he needs to schedule every match away, or if nearby courts can be used.
If Stone Memorial’s courts can’t be used, Walker said he considered making the drive to Fairfield Glade to practice and play at the Racquet Center. Nelson said it could be difficult for the Jets because the Fairfield Glade community keeps the facility scheduled most of the time.
Even Nelson has concerns about using the SMHS courts.
“I don’t believe our courts are in a condition where we could safely play on them next year,” Nelson said. “I didn’t really feel confident playing on them this past year. I know there have been visiting parents raising the red flags about the condition of the courts.
“At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be about the money. It should be about the safety of the kids and it is definitely not safe for them.”
Now, it is just a matter of waiting for Walker.
“I wish for the funding for new courts for both schools to go through, even if it meant a year or two of having to scramble,” Walker said. “It has been a little distressing. I told the kids we will figure something out for this year and then we will see what happens. The worst-case scenario is we don’t have a team, and I don’t believe anyone is going to let that happen.
“I am trying to be optimistic. There is a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario, and I figure we will be somewhere in the middle. It is just a wait-and-see, glass half-full situation.”
