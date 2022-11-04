The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association hosts chapter hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month.
Find the most up-to-date hiking informaiton at tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter.
Remember to dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. Pack water, snacks and lunch for the trail.
For more information on upcoming hikes, contact Deb Westervelt, hike coordinator, at ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, Nov. 9: Short Springs State Natural Area, Tullahoma, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. The long hike is 6 miles, rated moderate. The trail includes Machine Falls, Adams Falls, Busby Falls and Laurel Bluff Loop trails. The group will begin at the Busby Falls trail crossing Bobo Creek and follow the Laurel Bluff loop before returning to the bridge and continuing on the Busby Falls trail. After visiting Machine Falls, the group will hike to Adams Falls and back to the trailhead.
Hikers will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $8. Contact hike coordinator Deb at ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text 931-261-2243.
Thursday, Nov. 10: Plateau Chapter Meeting
The chapter will meet at First United Methodist Church Annex at 69 Neecham St. at 6 p.m. Individuals will meet for dutch-treat dinner at Gondola Restaurant, 36 Woodmere Mall, at 4:45 p.m. Contact Norm Brinsley at 931-202-2338 at huxanlj@gmail.com if you plan to join the dinner.
Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cumberland Trail — Laurel Falls and Buzzards Point, Dayton, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. The hike includes multiple options in length: 2.1 miles one-way to the 150-foot bridge; 2.4 miles one-way to Laurel Falls spur; 3.3 miles one-way to Bryan Overlook; 4.9 miles one-way to Snow Falls spur, passing side trails to Dunn Overlook and Buzzard Point, 8.6 miles total. There are some short, strenuous portions uphill.
Hikers will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $6. Contact hike coordinator Deb at ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text 931-261-2243.
Saturday, Nov. 19: Cumberland Trail — Daddy’s Creek toward Ozone Falls, Crab Orchard, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. Choose from a short hike of 4 miles, moderate to strenuous in-and-out on the new unfinished trail leading to Ozone Falls; or the long hike of 8 miles, moderately strenuous, continuing to the Cumberland Trail North to the yellow gate. This hike requires a car shuttle.
Hikers will leave from the parking lot at the corner of Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd. in Fairfield Glade at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $1. Contact hike coordinator Deb at ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text 931-261-2243.
Wednesday, Nov. 23: Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville, TN
The Plateau Chapter and Upper Cumberland Chapters will explore the trails close to home, with options to hike on the Cumberland Plateau and Overnight trails. Choose from a short hike of 4 miles in-and-out or a long hike of 8 miles, moderate, on the Plateau Trail loop. The Plateau Trail will loop through a diverse forest downstream from the dam along Byrd Creek, crossing over the Boy Scout bridge before intersecting with the Overnight Trail. The Overnight Trail winds through the hills flanking Three Mile Creek and a diverse forest before returning to the Plateau Trail.
Hikers will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $1. Contact hike coordinator Deb at ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text 931-261-2243.
Wednesday, Nov. 30: Cumberland Trail — Stinging Fork State Natural Area, Spring City, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. Choose from a strenuous 3-mile hike to Stinging Fork Falls and back or a long hike of mostly strenuous 7 miles with stunning views. The long hike requires a car shuttle. There is a one-mile easy walk through the woods midway for a reprieve. Stinging Fork State Natural Area features a 35-foot waterfall and cascade with numerous feeder streams along the way. Expected numerous elevation gains and descents and possibly slick rocks. Wear boots.
Hikers will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $4. Contact hike coordinator Deb at ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text 931-261-2243.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.