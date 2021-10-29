The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association recently announced their November hike schedule.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
CT North Chickamauga Section, Lone Oak, TN. Short hike: 4-5 moderate miles in/out. Long hike: 8 moderate to strenuous miles.
There is a new trailhead off Old Anderson Rd. Depart at 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St, Crossville, TN SE parking lot. Bring water, lunch and a snack. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is $6. Contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Saturday Nov. 5-7
Fall Getaway to Meeman-Shelby State Park, Millington, TN; so far there are 20 people going. Friday night the group will cookout at the cabins, so bring meat to grill and a side dish to share.
On Saturday night, the group will cook out at the campground (Marianne & Jerry’s RV) so bring meat to grill and side dish.
Departure will be from Crossville Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m. Rest break at Loves Travel Stop Exit 163. We will stop for lunch at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store, 56 Casey Jones Lane, Exit 80A off I-40. It is a 2 p.m. estimated time of arrival at the Meeman-Shelby State Park Visitor Center, 910 Riddick Rd, Millington, TN 38053. There is a short drive to Woodland trailhead from visitor center.
Friday - Woodland Trail — 3.5 Miles — Natural Surface — moderate.
Saturday - Chickasaw Bluff Trail — 8 Miles — Natural Surface — Moderate.
Sunday - Pioneer Springs Trail — 4 Miles — Natural Surface — Moderate.
Gas cost is $15 per person if carpooling. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
Wednesday Nov. 10
Virgin Falls SNA, Bon Air, TN Short hike: 5 mi in/out with a stream crossing to Big Laurel Falls (30-foot waterfall). Long hike: 9-mile strenuous hike to the 110-foot tall Virgin Falls. Along the way, we will pass Big Branch Falls, Big Laurel Falls and Sheep Cave Falls.
There is a stream crossing and some difficult footing on this hike with up-and-down hiking.
There is a possibility the water at the stream crossing may be a little high so bring water shoes.
Departure is scheduled for 8 a.m. from Tractor Supply on West Ave.
Gas cost is $4. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Thursday Nov. 11
Chapter Meeting - First United Methodist Church Annex, Neecham St, Crossville, TN. Meeting starts at 6pm. Contact Norm 931-202-2338 for additional information.
Friday Nov. 12
History Tour of Sam Warner Military Museum, Sewanee, TN. Tour the museum plus other sites of interest. We’ll stop for lunch so bring cash plus $6 for carpool gas. Depart 8 a.m.
Meet Bill Harris at the Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St, Crossville, TN SE parking lot. Call Bill Harris if you plan to join on this trip at 931-484-9152, leave message no texts.
Wednesday Nov. 17
Big South Fork SNA, Middle Creek to Slave Falls, Jamestown, TN.
Short hike: 4 miles rated moderate. Long hike: 7 moderate miles with a short strenuous climb up from Slave Falls. The hike includes multiple rockhouses, Slave Falls, Indian Rockhouse and Needle Arch.
This hike will require a short car shuttle. Bring water, lunch and a snack. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Depart 8 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear parking lot. Gas cost $6.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator, text/call 931-267-2243 or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Saturday Nov. 20
Fun day in Granville. Hike the Wilderness Trail (All Trails App) along the Cumberland River. Short hike: 4 mi or less difficult in/out. Long hike: 6 difficult miles with a 400’ elevation gain.
Eat lunch at the Sutton General Store. Explore the town museums and shops. Dinner and Bluegrass Show featuring Billy Droze 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $21.95, which you must purchase online at https://www.granvilletn.com/music.
Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Depart 8 a.m. CT from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear parking lot.
Gas cost is $7.
Contact the hike coordinator plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
