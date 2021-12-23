The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Associaion recently announced their January hike schedule.
Hikers are advised to bring water, lunch, a snack, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Wednesday, Jan. 5 - CT North Chickamauga Section, Dunlap, TN
Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. We’ll hike the North end of the North Chickamauga trail off Barker Camp Rd. on the new trail toward Old Anderson Road.
Rock bluffs, creek crossings, rock houses. Long Hike: Out and back for a total of 8 strenuous miles. There is a strenuous 300 ft elevation change 0.8 mi down to North Chickamauga Creek. Short Hike: 4 moderate miles total out and back.
http://www.cumberlandtrail.org/maps-and-guides/trail-segments/north-chickamauga/.
Carpool gas cost is $5. Depart from Central Baptist Church SE parking lot, 1346 S Main St, at 8 a.m.
Contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Saturday, Jan. 8 - CT Obed Segment, Wartburg, TN
Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. Obed Segment of Cumberland Trail called the Nemo Trail is rated moderate to strenuous. From the Nemo Bridge Trailhead the hiker is exposed to rising bluffs and glimpses of the Emory and Obed Rivers. Short Hike: 5 miles in/out where the trail continues on across old Alley Ford Rd. Long Hike: 8 strenuous miles in/out to Breakaway Bluff. Depart 8 a.m. from the Crossville Outlet Mall on Interstate Drive SW parking lot.
Carpool gas cost is $5. For additional information contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, Jan. 12 - CT Stinging Fork Falls,
Spring City, TN
Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. Short Hike: 2 moderate miles with a short strenuous climb out and back to the Falls. Long Hike: 6 miles strenuous thru hike that includes creeks, waterfalls and beautiful views.
Requires car shuttle for the long hikers. Depart from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St, Crossville, at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $3. Pack water, snacks, lunch. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
Thursday, Jan. 13 -Chapter Meeting, First United Methodist Church Annex Building, 69 Neecham St
Monthly Chapter meeting 6 pm CT at the United Methodist Church Annex, 69 Neecham St, Crossville. For information contact Norm 931-202-2338 or email huxianlj@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 -
CT Devil’s Breakfast Table to Peavine Section,
Hebbertsburg
Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. SHORT: 4 moderate to strenuous miles past the waterfall, stone door and overlook in/out. LONG HIKE: 9 Strenuous thru hike miles with several overlooks, house size boulders. Requires a car shuttle.
Carpool gas cost is $3.
Depart 8 a.m. from the parking lot at the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr in Fairfield Glade Community.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Saturday, Jan. 22 - CT McGill Creek Section, Graysville, TN.
Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. We’ll check out the trail past the bridge that we have not done before from the Roaring Creek Trailhead. LONG HIKE: 8 moderate to strenuous miles in/out. SHORT HIKE: 4.8 moderate mile hike to the bridge and back.
Depart 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St, Crossville. Carpool gas cost is $7.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, Jan. 26 - CT Soddy Creek Gorge, Soddy-Daisy, TN.
Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. Mowbray Pike Trailhead to the Southern Climbers Coalition (SCC) Trailhead featuring the little stone door, mining area, creeks, and rock bluffs. LONG HIKE: 9 strenuous mi thru hike ending at the SCC trailhead. SHORT HIKE: 4.4 moderate in/out hike to Carol’s Bench. Depart from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St, Crossville, at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $7.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
