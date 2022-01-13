The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month. Those interested in more information may visit https://tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter/.
Hikers are advised to bring snacks, water, bug spray and sunscreen for each hike.
Wednesday, Feb. 2 - Fairfield Glade Community Trails. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Participants will hike a figure 8 of several trails. Long Hike: The figure 8 totals approximately 8 miles, moderate sometimes strenuous. Short Hike: 4 mile moderate loop. Depart from the parking lot to the left of the stop light at the corner of Peavine Rd and Stonehenge Drive at 8 a.m. Contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, Feb. 9- Big South Fork NRA - Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook Trail, East Rim Overlook, Jamestown. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Long Hike: This will be a 7-mile moderate hike. Short Hike: 3-mile moderate loop. Depart Cracker Barrel at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $7. Contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, via email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
Thursday, Feb. 10 - Chapter Meeting, First United Methodist Church Annex Building, 69 Neecham St, Crossville. Monthly Chapter meeting 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Annex, 69 Neecham St, Crossville. For information contact Norm 931-202-2338 or email huxianlj@gmail.com.
Saturday, Feb. 12 - Head of Sequatchie to Brady MT, Crossville. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. Wear orange on Cumberland Trail hikes. Short Hike: 3 moderate miles with a short strenuous climb out and back. Long Hike: 9 miles strenuous thru hike that includes creeks, waterfalls and beautiful views. Requires car shuttle for the long hikers. Depart from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St, Crossville at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $3. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
Wednesday, Feb. 16 - Savage Gulf - Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls, Stone Door, Beersheba Springs. A shuttle will be required. Short Hike: 1.1 miles Greeter Falls loop. Drive cars to the Stone Door Trailhead. Hike the .3 miles to Laurel Falls and .9 miles in/out through the Stone Door. Long Hike: This is an 8-mile moderate sometimes strenuous thru hike. The hike will start at Greeter Falls Trailhead and then continue along the Big Creek Rim. Hikers will end at the Stone Door Trailhead Ranger Station. Depart 8 a.m. from Tractor Supply, West Ave, Crossville. Carpool gas cost is $7. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 - Lost Cove East, West and North - Sewanee. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Lost Cove East - Sherwood Forest Loop 2-mile moderate trail and a Natural Bridge. Lost Cove North - A short walk to another Natural Bridge, a 27-foot natural sandstone bridge. Lost Cove West - Buggy Top Cave - This is a moderate to difficult 4-mile in/out hike to Buggy Top cave. The cave has an impressive mouth carved out of a 50-foot cliff. Depart 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St, Crossville. Carpool gas cost is $7. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Saturday, Feb. 26 - Rock Creek Loop, Big South Fork, Oneida. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. The Rock Creek Loop is a 7-mile moderate hike with a climb as hikers exit. The hike follows Rock Creek and an old railroad bed with rock formations and a small waterfall. Participants will depart Cracker Barrel at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $7. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
