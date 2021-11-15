Members of the Plateau Chapter of Tennessee Trails Association will participate in the Crossville Christmas Parade to promote Chapter hikes.
Parade line up is at 2:30 p.m. Those participating are asked to wear hiking gear or wildlife costumes.
Contact Carla at jjflash1956@yahoo.com for more information.
The Chapter plans hikes every Wednesday and every other Saturday.
The public is welcome to participate. Pack water, snacks and lunch, and don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243.
Visit https://tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter for up-to-date information on hikes.
Wednesday, Dec. 1 — Richie Hollow Trail, Chattanooga. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland chapter; new hike for the Plateau Chapter near Pot Point. Short hike: 3.6-plus moderate mile hike to Blowing Wind Falls and back. Long hike: 6-7 moderate miles with 650-foot elevation change in and out. Depart 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church southeast parking lot, 1346 S. Main St., Crossville. Gas cost is $7 if carpooling.
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Big South Fork, John Litton Farm, Jamestown, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland chapter. The John Litton loop is about a 7-mile hike with some small waterfalls and some rock formations along the way. The trail is named for Litton, who settled in the area around 1900, and his dwelling and outbuildings are still standing. The hike is rated moderate. Short hike: 4.2-mile loop; short car shuttle. Long hike: 7 moderate miles in and out. Depart 8 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot. Gas cost is
$6.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 — Short Springs Natural Area, Tullahoma, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland chapter. Hikers will wind around the Short Springs Natural ARea to Busby Falls and Machine Falls on a multitude of trails, one of which is the Wildflower Loop. Short hike: 4-5 moderate miles. Long hike: 6-mile moderate hike that includes creeks, waterfalls and beautiful views. Another nearby hike can be added. Depart 8 a.m. from Tractor Supply Co. on West Ave., Crossville. Carpool gas cost is $7.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Chapter 25th anniversary celebration and Christmas party, First United Methodist Church Annex Building, 69 Neecham St., Crossville. Party starts at 5 p.m.; those attending are asked to bring a dish to share; the Chapter will furnish meat, drinks, plates and silverware. Those who wish to participate in the optional Dirty Santa Christmas gift exchange should bring a nice $15 nice gift. No alcohol is allowed on church property. RSVP no later than Dec. 7 by contacting Norm at 931-202-2338 or email huxianlj@gmail.com; he may also be contacted for additional information.
Wednesday Dec. 15 — Fall Creek Falls State Park near Pikeville, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland chapter. Short hike: 4.15 easy miles on Gilbert Gaul Loop Trail. Long hike: 4.15 miles Gilbert Gaul Loop Trail plus 3 moderate miles of the Link Trail along the lake
then either backtrack to
finish the loop or continue on to a parking area requiring a car shuttle. Depart
8 a.m. from Tractor Supply Co. on West Ave., Crossville. Carpool cost is
$5.
Saturday, Dec. 18 — South Cumberland State Park’s Fiery Gizzard and Dog Hole Trails, Tracy City, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland chapter. Long hike: 6.9 moderate to strenuous miles. Hikers will do a loop of 4.3 miles down Fiery Gizzard descending 400 feet and returning on the 2.6-mile 400-foot ascent of Dog Hole Trail to Yellow Pines Falls, passing three other falls along the way. Short hike: In-and-out 5.2 moderate to strenuous miles along Dog Hole Trail with all the waterfalls. Hikers will begin at the Fiery Gizzard parking lot. Depart from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., Crossville, at 8 a.m. Gas cost is $7.
Wednesday, Dec. 29 — South Cumberland State Park’s Denny Cove/Foster Falls State Natural Area, Tracy City, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland chapter. Short hike: 3 moderate to strenuous miles in and out due to rock scrambling to a fabulous waterfall and rock climber cliffs. Long hike: 8 miles total of Denny Cove hike plus the Foster Falls 5-moderate-mile loop. Depart 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St, Crossville. Gas cost is $7.
