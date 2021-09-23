The Tennessee Trails Association Plateau Chapter has a busy October planned.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org. For up-to-date information on our hikes visit https://tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter/
Saturday, Oct. 2
CT Hebbertsburg/Daddys Creek Section - Hebbertsburg, TN - Long hike: 7.5 moderate mile through hike along Daddys Creek, past a 1940s cave house once home to a family for years.
Requires an 8-mile shuttle. Short hike: 4.7 moderate miles. Starting from the Keyes Rd. Trailhead to the connector trail yellow gated parking area requiring a short car shuttle. Depart 7:30 a.m. CT from southwest parking lot of Crossville Outlet Center on Interstate Dr.
Those in the Fairfield Glade area may join the caravan at 7:45 a.m. at the parking lot to your left from a stop light at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. Gas cost is $2.
Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information contact the hike coordinator or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Piney River Nature Trail, Spring City, TN. Short Hike: 3-plus miles strenuous hike on the Twin Rocks Loop Nature Trail out to the overlook and the Flat Rock Loop. Long hike: 8 miles strenuous hike Twin Rocks Loop Nature Trail, Flat Rock Loop plus option to continue hike on the CT out to the Piney River Suspension Bridge and back. Depart 8 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St., Crossville, TN southeast parking lot.
Bring water, lunch and a snack. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is $6. Contact Howard Owen cell 931-248-3190 or 931-484-1328 for info.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
CT Signal Mountain Trail to Mushroom Rock, Signal Mountain, TN. Short hike: 5 easy miles from the Soccer Pavillion Trailhead to Mushroom Rock and back. Long hike: 7.6 moderate thru miles to Signal Point Trailhead.
Signal Mountain is one of the southern sections of the Cumberland Trail with features including Julia Falls, several overlooks, including Edwards Point with its spectacular view of the “Grand Canyon of the Tennessee.”
The long hikers will lunch at one of the overlooks. The trail follows bluff tops and ridges 1,800 and 2,000 feet above sea level, drops into ravines lush with hemlocks towering over tangled growths of laurel and rhododendron. Depart 7:30 a.m. CDT from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St, Crossville, southeast parking lot. Bring water, lunch and a snack.
Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is $7. Contact the hike coordinator or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Chapter Meeting — First United Methodist Church Annex, Neecham St., Crossville. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. Contact Norm 931-202-2338 for additional information.
Saturday, October 16
Big South Fork, Honey Creek Loop, near Rugby, TN. Honey Creek Loop is the group;s favorite trail. Short hike: 4 strenuous miles doing a half loop along a rock bluff line exiting the trail at the Overlook which requires negotiating several ladders to the road. Long hike: 6 strenuous/difficult miles of the entire loop. The footing is significantly more difficult than the typical hike so either the 4-or-6 mile hike will be a good work out.
The long hikers will be crossing the creek a few times which normally can be rock hopped.
The trail meanders through large boulders with limited head clearance. There is a cave, but the ladder to it is/was in bad shape. Bring water, lunch and a snack. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear parking lot. Gas cost is $6. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator or text/call 931-267-2243.
Wednesday , Oct. 20
Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, Manchester, TN. Short hike: 5 mile loop easy to moderate on multiple trails. Long hike: 7 mile easy to moderate hike on all the trails at Old Stone Fort. The main loop trail circles a 2,000-year-old stone wall built by ancient American natives. There is also a nice museum. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply. Bring water, lunch and a snack.
Short hikers may opt to eat at a restaurant in Manchester. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is $7. Contact the hike coordinator or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
Oct. 22-24
TTA Annual Conference, Montgomery Bell State Park. TTA members log in to find details about the conference in the “Members” section of the website https://tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Savage Gulf – Collins West Trailhead, Collins Gulf Trail — Gruetli-Laager, TN. Long hike: Strenuous 8 mile in/out hike past Sutter and Horsepound Falls with spectacular bluff overlooks and rock formations to Schwoon Spring. Short hike: 5.6 strenuous miles to Sutter Falls, Horsepound Falls and back.
There should also be diverse and abundant fall wild flowers. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply northeast corner of parking lot in Crossville.
Bring water, lunch and a snack. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. If you choose to carpool, gas cost is $6. For additional information contact hike coordinator or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
