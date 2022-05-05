The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association has announced their May hike schedule. The chapter hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month. For up-to-date information on hikes, visit https://tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter/.
Hikers are asked to bring lunch, water, snacks, bug spray and sunscreen. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, May 11 - Big South Fork NRA/Daniel Boone Forest - Sheltowee Trace - Gobblers Arch, Stearns, KY. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Long hike: 8 mile moderate to strenuous. Short Hike: 5 mile moderate in/out to the KY Wild River. Start at Peter’s Mountain Trail Head descending down the Sheltowee Trace Trail following the Mark Branch Creek past rock houses and rock bluffs. The trail crosses the creek several times although there are plenty of stepping rocks to make most of the crossings to the Mark Branch Falls where the trail drops down a set of stairs to the bottom of the falls.
We follow the Trace on to the bottom where we meet up with the Kentucky Wild River. Hikers may choose to cross the river (bring water shoes) to get to the restrooms and picnic tables for lunch. After lunch we'll hike a mile along the river before the climb up Gobblers Arch Trail and start a short but steep accent up to and around steep rock bluffs & rock houses until we reach the Kentucky Wild River overlook. From here we follow the trail thru Gobbler’s Arch. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the Crossville Cracker Barrel Southeast parking lot. Carpool gas cost is $8.
Thursday May 12 - Chapter Meeting, First United Methodist Church Annex Building, 69 Neecham St, Crossville.
Trail building status of the Cumberland Trail. Speaker, Shauna Wilson is the project's crew chief, at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting. Meet at Los Margaritas, 72 Woodmere Mall, for dinner at 4:30 p.m. Please text Deb at 931-267-2243 know if you are coming for dinner.
Saturday May 14 - Great Smoky Mountain National Park- Schoolhouse Gap, White Oak Sinks and Chestnut Top Trails. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter.
Long Hike: This is a moderate to strenuous one-way hike arranging shuttles at each trailhead which are 3 miles apart by road. The hike will begin on Schoolhouse Gap trail. After one mile, the hike will go into White Oak Sinks, a popular area not on the GSMNP map.
We will be there after the abundant spring flowers are gone, but a few may still around. We will explore this area on well-worn paths to Rainbow Falls Cave and Blowhole Cave. If interested we can check out the grave of Abraham Law 1790-1864 before venturing on through and out to the end of Schoolhouse Gap.
After a lunch break the hike will continue till it intersects Chestnut Top Trail which we will hike on to the Townsend Wye. Chestnut Top Trail is on a ridge with views on both sides of Thunderhead Mountain and the Smokies Crest on the descent to the road.
Hopefully we will hit it right to enjoy Mountain Laurel and some Flame Azaleas in bloom. The mileage for this hike is 6.5 miles plus wandering in White Oak Sinks with a total estimate of about 8 miles. The hike starts out at 1543’ elevation and ends at 1060’ elevation but has some gain and loss along the way with around 1000’ descent in the last 2.5 miles. Short Hike: 4.6 miles in on Schoolhouse Gap to White Oak Sinks and out with a 692’ elevation gain. We’ll stop for dinner on the way home. Depart from Dorton UMC, 3405 Hwy 70 East, Crossville at 7:30 a.m. Carpool fee is $10. For more information, contact Cheryl Heckler at 931-200-7436, who will lead the hike.
Wednesday May 18 - Hidden Passage Trail, Pickett State Park - Jamestown. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Short Hike: 5 mi moderate in/out. Long Hike: 9 mi moderate to strenuous loop with overlooks, rock bluffs and waterfalls. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the Crossville Cracker Barrel Southeast parking lot. Carpool gas cost $6.
Saturday May 21 - Trail Maintenance - Black Mountain, Crab Orchard. Joint venture with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Annual trail maintenance of Black Mountain including the upper loop and lower loop plus down the mountain toward Windless Cave. We’ll divide up into 3 crews. Bring swing blade, saw, loppers, clippers and gloves.
We’ll cook hot dogs at the campground around noon. Depart 8 a.m. from Dorton United Methodist Church 3405 HWY 70E. Carpool cost is $2.
Wednesday May 25 - Norris City Watershed Park, Norris. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter.
Long Hike: This is 8 mostly-easy miles combining Clear Creek, White Oak and Cliff trails. We'll hike the Clear Creek Trail after lunch. The Cliff Trail is moderate due to elevation changes with views of Norris Dam, the river and lots of wildflowers. Short Hike: Hikers will turn around at the 2.5 mi mark then wander the museum before we all go to lunch.
We will start at the Grist Mill next door to the Lenior Museum. On the Clear Creek Trail we'll see an old weir and stream gauging station, the "kissing tree", G. Taylor Mill site, an old millrace, some stream crossings (may need water shoes), a large spring inside a fenced concrete structure, and other weir stations. Watch for wild flowers along the way.
A wildlife watering hole and CCC foundations are also there. The museum is open on Wednesdays and is fascinating. We’ll eat lunch at the Clinch River Brewery. Bring water and snacks. Depart from Dorton UMC, 3405 Hwy 70 East, Crossville at 7:30 a.m. Carpool fee is $7.
