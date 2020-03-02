Cumberland County High School’s Ethan Pitton will be continuing his football career at Bethel University, as the senior recently signed an athletic scholarship with the Wildcats. Bethel compet
s in the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference and is located in McKenzie, TN. Pitton’s signing is witnessed by stepmother Vonda Estrada, dad Edric Pitton, girlfriend Alivia Bradley, brother Dylan Pitton, stepfather Donald Jackson and mother Terri Pitton.
