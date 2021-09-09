Opportunity is knocking in Knoxville this weekend for Vols’ first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
Tennessee enters Saturday’s Johnny Majors Classic against Pitt as a slight home underdog, giving Heupel and the Vols a fantastic shot at an early upset in 2021.
Tennessee is a two-point underdog, so they’re hardly facing a giant in Pittsburgh, who won their opener last week against UMass, 51-7.
Tennessee probably won’t have a better chance to win a statement game this season than Saturday’s clash. A win over Pitt would show me Heupel is capable of winning the games he should against opponents of similar talent.
The Vols opened with a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green in a game that left some fans optimistic and others dreading the 2021 campaign.
Thursday’s win didn’t move the needle for me either direction. Tennessee did their job; they were supposed to win by 35, and 32 is close enough.
Quarterback Joe Milton showed potential with his strong arm and mobility, but at times held on to the ball too long trying to make the “hero” play downfield.
I’d like to see a more decisive Milton this week. I love aggression, but not every play has to be a home run shot. Sometimes the first read/opening is the best one.
Milton had all day to throw against an overmatched Bowling Green; he won’t have that time against Pitt (or any SEC opponent outside of Vanderbilt).
Defensively, the Vols did their job last week. They didn’t give up a touchdown, and that’s enough for me.
A win over Pitt would be the perfect jump start for Heupel and a great way to honor the late Johnny Majors.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports edtior at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.