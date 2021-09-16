What could’ve been.
Tennessee had every chance in the world to pull and upset two weeks into Josh Heupel’s tenure last week, but alas the Vols came up short once again as the Panthers held on to win 41-34.
Pitt spotted Tennessee 10 points early and gave the Vols the ball down one score with less than five minutes to go.
The world is certainly not crumbling in Knoxville (Pitt was favored), but man. What a blown chance.
If you’re an optimist, you take plenty from Saturday: the opponent scored 41 points and Tennessee had a chance to win late in the fourth; the Vols may have a better QB option in Hendon Hooker; and Tennessee didn’t roll over after giving up 27 second-quarter points.
The pessimists also have plenty to say, though their talking points are the same; Tennessee blows it again.
Both sides can hope Tennessee learns from its Saturday loss going forward.
The Vols get a perfect chance to get back on their feet and correct some details against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
I’m interested to see the QB battle unfold against the Golden Eagles. Hooker’s performance caught my eye Saturday, though many fans still clamor for Harrison Bailey (who’s third on the depth chart still).
But let’s be honest.
All eyes are on next week and the Swamp as Tennessee travels to Florida for coach Heupel’s SEC debut against an old, storied Volunteer rival on Sept. 25.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.