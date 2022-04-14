Cumberland County High School senior Kobe Pinson recently signed his letter of intent with Cumberland University, opening the door to college football for the interior lineman.
“It’s very exciting, and I’m very blessed with the opportunity,” said Pinson.
“Everyone played a big part in helping me get where I am: friends, family and the school.”
Pinson is the second signee from CCHS in the 2022 class.
“One of my teammates, Braden Tollett, signed last week, and that’s awesome for both of us,” Pinson said.
Pinson’s years of hard work have played a major role in Cumberland County football’s turnaround.
“It’s awesome; he’s a great young man and his teammates love him,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky.
“He deserves some good things to go his way. I couldn’t be more excited for him.
“He’s very tough and played hard,” Repasky added. “You never had to worry about him on game nights. He’s hard to run at or around. He’ll get from sideline to sideline to make plays and chase guys down field.”
In 2021, Pinson and the Jets went 6-5 overall, good for the best record at CCHS since 2002.
“That’s the best part about it; showing the mark these seniors left after all these years,” Pinson said. “Every single senior contributed.”
Pinson played both the offensive and defensive lines in high school.
“We had a game two years ago that he played 90 snaps; offense, defense and special teams,” Repasky added. “That tells you what type of player he is.”
Pinson’s role at Cumberland University is still up in the air.
“Both the defensive and offensive coordinator talked to me and told me we’ll find the best role for me,” he said.
“I really would like to go for defense, but wherever they need me is where I’m going to play.”
College is a world of opportunity for Pinson, who is still picking a college major.
“At the moment I’m undecided,” he said. “They’ll show me what all they have down there, and help me find what I’m most interested in.”
Pinson’s and Tollett’s signings show progress for Cumberland County football.
“I hope it’s a little recognition of what we’re doing here,” Repasky said.
“These kids have bought in, and hopefully this gives us a push forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.