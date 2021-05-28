Local renown golf instructor Greg Wyatt, PGA, has been recognized once again as one of the top teachers in America by PING.
Wyatt, the instructor at the Golf Capital Learning Center in Crossville has been named to this national list. This is the eighth time since 2007 that Wyatt has been named a Top 100 National Fitter of the Year for PING.
“With so many new golfers and others returning to golf in the last year, custom fitting has taken on even more importance as we all work to ensure they experience the benefits and enjoyment the game has to offer,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. “We’re fortunate to work with so many highly trained men and women who are the very best at what they do, which is to bring the benefits of custom fitting to golfers of all ability levels, enabling players to hit consistently longer and straighter shots and enjoy the game more,”
“We recognize them once a year, but our Fitters of the Year are elevating the fitting experience every day, using new technologies and practices that help golfers see the measurable difference that professionally fit PING equipment makes out on the course.”
Custom-fitting players who are new to the game is an area where PING Top 100 Fitters are excelling. “Those new to the game don’t have a lot of awareness to the benefits of custom fitting, so we have a tremendous opportunity to educate them from the start and provide an experience that will keep them in the game for years to come. Inevitably, during a fitting session there’s a moment for the golfer where they get the correct club in their hands and their ball flight improves dramatically. Those are game-changing moments for that player and the reason PING is so committed to custom fitting.”
Wyatt, a 20-year PGA member, has been instructing and fitting exclusively since 2004. He is one of East Tennessee’s experts on Trackman technology, the industry’s leader in ball flight and club data information, and how the information relates to the golfer in both swing mechanics and club specifications. Wyatt has also received training from some of the nation’s top swing instructors and golf bio-mechanic experts over the last several years.
“It’s a privilege to have been named to PING’s Top 100 Club Fitter list again,” Wyatt said. “They are a great family-owned company who strive to provide golfers with the best equipment in the world. I’m proud to be associated with them for so many years and believe in their technology. I also feel blessed to have been privy to so much information over the last few years from some of the smartest instructors and sports scientists in the world, really. Their willingness to share their information has made a huge impact on my ability to give my clients the best possible information I can.”
