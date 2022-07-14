Build it and they will come, USA Pickleball Ambassador Chuck Black told the Crossville City Council July 5 as he made the case for the construction of eight more courts in the city.
“The current courts are well used,” Black said, noting there were more than 2,000 hours logged on the eight courts available at Centennial Park. “We want to pick up on that energy and see this become the pickleball capitol of Tennessee.”
He proposed the city build 8-12 more courts that would be under a shelter and lighted. That would allow the city to host pickleball tournaments both regionally and statewide like the Tennessee Senior Olympics. With 12 more courts, a tournament could host 350 players a day.
“That would makes us the state-of-the-art pickleball court in Tennessee,” Black said.
He shared photos from the courts in Opelika, AL, which built 12 courts under a cover for about $1.2 million.
According to the USA Pickleball Association, about 4.8 million people played pickleball in 2021. Most were “casual players” who play 1-7 times a year, but 1.4 million play more often.
“The average age is decreasing,” Black said. “More and more young people are picking it up at schools and so forth.”
He said players come from not just Crossville and Cumberland County to play, but the surrounding counties of Fentress, Bledsoe and White.
In Crossville, the Playtime Scheduler the pickleball players use to reserve courts has grown over the past 2.5 years from 138 registered users to 858.
City Manager Greg Wood said the city’s recreation department has a new scheduling system, which he recommended pickleball players start using. Courts can be reserved at crossvilleleisureservices.com for $2 per hour. Otherwise, courts are first-come, first-served.
The city’s reservation system allows people to reserve shelters at Centennial Park and Meadow Park Lake and the pickleball courts.
“I wish you all would use it consistently so that we don’t have conflicts,” Wood said. He added the fee was “More to keep players honest” and not reserve a block of courts and not show up.
He added the city is looking at adding a web cam to the Centennial Park courts that would assist with security but also allow people to log on and see if there’s a crowd at the courts.
Black proposed the courts be added at Centennial Park or possibly next to the indoor recreation center the city plans to build downtown.
Wood said there is a need for additional baseball fields at Centennial Park and the programming for the indoor recreation center is still being finalized. City Engineer Tim Begley noted the city owns quite a bit more property adjacent to Centennial Park, stretching over to Genesis Rd.
“We’ve got room. It’s an issue of access,” Begley said.
