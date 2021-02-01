SMHSRheaGirlsBBIan-47.JPG

Amiah Graham drives to the basket against Rhea County.

 Ian Mahan

Six photo albums from this weekend's high school basketball games are available online now through the Crossville Chronicle. Four Stone Memorial and two Cumberland County albums are available at the following links:

Stone Memorial vs. Clarkrange Boys: https://zenfolio.page.link/JfD31

Stone Memorial vs. Clarkrange Girls: https://zenfolio.page.link/rpoiF

Cumberland County at Marion County Girls: https://zenfolio.page.link/1r4jN

Cumberland County at Marion County Boys: https://zenfolio.page.link/uPkyR

Stone Memorial vs. Rhea County Girls: https://zenfolio.page.link/GsVPE

Stone Memorial vs. Rhea County Boys: https://zenfolio.page.link/q6hqq

