Photos from Monday's Stone Memorial vs. Cumberland County baseball game, taken by Walt Riches and Michael Lindsay. SMHS defeated the Jets, 2-0.
PHOTOS: Stone Memorial vs. Cumberland County baseball
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rachel Joann Burgess, 82, of Crossville, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born Oct. 23, 1938 in Oliver Springs, TN, daughter of McKinley Ward and Josie (Duncan) Ward. Rachel was a homemaker who loved her grandchildren. She was also a member of Cornerstone…
Robert Lynn Hill was born on July 26,1951, to J.B. and Gladys Hill in Orlando, FL. He passed away on March 24, 2021, in Crossville. He is survived by his wife, Terrie Hill; sister, Jane Hill Daffron; brothers, Jarrod and Eric Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Gladys Hill…
Archie Dale Brown, 65, of Crossville passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home. He was born May 20, 1955, in Cumberland County, son of the late Lawton and Marie (Melton) Brown. He was a member of the Jehovahs Witnesses. He is survived by sons, Ben, Kevin and Elijah; daughters, Sophie…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal car crash now appears to be suicide
- Domestic in bar parking lot results in felony charges for Murfreesboro man
- Justice Department settles sexual harassment lawsuit against county for $1.1M
- Years of meth abuse left body, mind scarred
- 300 get Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Saturday clinic
- Mild temperatures expected this week
- Arnold to be held on $2 million bond
- Pair accused of attempted burglary of storage unit
- County settles sexual harassment lawsuit for $1.1M
- A memory of NASA Cmdr. Borman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.