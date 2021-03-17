Photos from Tuesday's season-opening wins for the Stone Memorial baseball team over Bledsoe County, taken by Michael Lindsay.
Game Photos: https://zenfolio.page.link/gzgYB
Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 2:45 pm
Photos from Tuesday's season-opening wins for the Stone Memorial baseball team over Bledsoe County, taken by Michael Lindsay.
Game Photos: https://zenfolio.page.link/gzgYB
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Earl Davis Phipps, born July 20, 1930, joined our Heavenly Father on March 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Phipps, and grandsons, Matthew Loyd and Caleb Dorer. His surviving family includes son, Alan Dale Phipps and daughter-in-law, Janice Phipps of Ardmore, TN; daughte…
Jean Dempsey passed away March 12, 2021, at the age of 80. She was a wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved her family, her friends and cooking the best food they'd ever eat. She loved her flowers, her golf, and sitting on the porch looking out at her yard…
Billy Allred Jr., 62, of Spring City, TN, passed away March 9, 2021, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born May 3, 1958, in Vero Beach, FL, son of Billy Allred Sr. and Shirley Jean (Reed) Allred. Billy worked in the residential construction field and was of the B…
Claudine (Bowman) Crandall, 81, was born on Dec. 19, 1939, in Crossville, to Claude and Bertie Bowman. She passed away on March 9, 2021. She is survived by her children, Dale Watson (Suzy), Debbie Frady (Ivan), Jackie DeRossett (Jerry), Lisa Watson and Sandy Winningham (Clyde); grandchildren…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.