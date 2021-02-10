Photos from Tuesday's Stone Memorial at Clarkrange boys and girls basketball games, taken by Michael Lindsay.
Girls Basketball: https://zenfolio.page.link/vpNUF
Boys Basketball: https://zenfolio.page.link/9wkYz
Photos from Tuesday's Stone Memorial at Clarkrange boys and girls basketball games, taken by Michael Lindsay.
Girls Basketball: https://zenfolio.page.link/vpNUF
Boys Basketball: https://zenfolio.page.link/9wkYz
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Don Wayne Dotson, age 73, of Crossville, TN, passed away Sunday, February 07, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born on July 21, 1947 in Rowlett, TX, son of the late Charlie Dotson and Virginia (Bayless) Dotson. Don worked in a factory as a machine operator and was of the Baptist fai…
Cathy Louise (Ralston) Huner died peacefully in the arms of her husband, Kevin, Jan. 26, 2021, after a brief illness. Cate was born July 9, 1953, to Gerald Ralston and Margret (Hellinger) Ralston. Cate is survived by her husband, Kevin; sisters, Diane Stock and her husband John, Cheryl Goudy…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.