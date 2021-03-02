Photos from Monday night's Stone Memorial vs. White County girls Region 3AAA semifinal game, taken by Ian Mahan and Michael Lindsay.
Photos: https://zenfolio.page.link/otyAd
Photos from Monday night's Stone Memorial vs. White County girls Region 3AAA semifinal game, taken by Ian Mahan and Michael Lindsay.
Photos: https://zenfolio.page.link/otyAd
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Lana Ruth Hensley, 85, of Lebanon, TN, formerly of Crossville, passed away Feb. 15, 2021. She was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Edward A. and Gladys M. Poole Laffrey. She was a kind and loving Christian lady who loved her family deeply. She enjoyed gardening and growing …
Michael (Mike) Carson McCracken passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his father, James Robert McCracken Sr.; mother, Julia Geraldine (Carson) McCracken; and brother, James Robert McCracken Jr. He is survived by his sister, Julia Ann (McCracken) Dixon (husb…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.