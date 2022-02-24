Crossville, also known as Golf Capital of Tennessee, is adding another avenue for play this year aimed at younger golfers in the community via the PGA Junior League.
The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain head golf professional Kelvin Burgin and assistant Rick Timm are bringing the league to Cumberland County.
“Think of Little League baseball team, but golf,” said Timm, who ran this kind of league during his days in Colorado. “They’ve taken the team aspect and moved it into golf. This is the fastest-growing youth program in the whole country over the past decade.”
The league, open to ages 8-13, looks to introduce youth to the sport in a competitive yet instructional fashion. Crossville’s PGA Junior League plans to operate on Saturday evenings.
“The format is a two-person scramble,” Timm said. “You always have a partner and play age-appropriate tee markers. The parents are super encouraged to be there cheering on their kids.”
Cost and equipment can be a deterring factors to youth golf, but thanks to generous donations, the PGA Junior League will have equipment available for young golfers in need.
“We have the ability to get those kids some free clubs from the Knights of Columbus,” Burgin said. “We’ve got 150 sets of golf clubs donated, and we can cut those down and get them into a child’s hands. We’ve got used golf balls and whatever you need.”
The league hopes finances won’t be a problem to potential youth golfers and their families.
“We don’t want buying clubs to be a deterrent to getting into golf,” Timm added.
Parents and players won’t have to travel far for league play during the regular season, but postseason play could potentially take the teams across the country.
“Ours is going to be an in-house league,” Burgin said. “At the end of the season, we’ll do an all-star team that will compete for a regional and state championship. They could end up playing for a national championship in Scottsdale, AZ.”
Getting into golf at a younger age is key to success, according to Timm and Burgin. Timm has been in local schools working with their physical education classes on golf.
“I went into the school during the PE classes and coordinated with the gym teachers,” he said. “We’ve done that at Crab Orchard, Homestead and North Cumberland. We’ve reached about 1,000 kids.”
The league costs a total of $259; $99 for gear (two golf shirts, hat, visor, bag, etc.) and $160 for the coaches fee.
“It works out to about $40 per month,” Timm said. “They also get 24 hours of instruction, which works out to about $8 per hour. There’s not a youth program out there for that price.”
Parents interested in the league can reach out in multiple ways, including calling Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain at 931-707-1640 or contacting Timm at Rick@timmgolf.com.
