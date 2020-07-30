Stone Memorial’s volleyball program will be under familiar leadership once again, as former head coach Tori Permenter recently returned to the program to take over as head coach.
“I decided to take another job in January, and I just missed it here,” she said. “I missed the girls and the team. I think it took me leaving to realize where I belong.”
Matt Torino held the volleyball position while Permenter was away, and he agreed to turn the program back over upon her return.
“I talked to Matt, and he was so nice,” Permenter said. “He had everything organized when I got here. I appreciate everything he did, and my assistants as well.
“It was like a sigh of relief walking back in the gym and seeing them. I didn’t know any of the freshmen, and they’re working hard already.”
The Lady Panther volleyball made strides last season under Permenter, as they reached the district championship game and region semifinals.
“Last year we had great senior leadership,” she said. “This year, I see the seniors stepping up into new roles, and they’re a lot more confident in themselves and they know they’re not the underdogs anymore.”
