The Cumberland County High School Jets can score on the ground and in the air. The weapons are numerous and opposing defensive coordinators are tested to decide who to cover.
But one of the Jets biggest weapons may be Jamie Perez. The junior kicker’s strong leg can pin opponents deep in their own territory, while being a viable offensive threat from anywhere inside the 40.
Perez showed just how valuable he is Friday night when he kicked a 22-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give Cumberland County a 10-7 victory over Scott High School in Huntsville.
“We came out a little sluggish on offense, but the defense played great all night long. We’re going to have to lean on our defense, especially early in the season,” said Cumberland County coach Noah Repasky.
“I am really happy with how the kids kept playing. They kept fighting. They believed they were going to win, and when we had the chance to do it, we made the plays we had to. I really feel good about this.”
With the score tied at 7, Cumberland County took over possession deep inside its own territory. Quarterback Bryson Wilson methodically moved the Jets down the field on the feet of Connor Hankins and Darel Davis. He called his own number, too, to help CCHS reach inside the Scott 10-yard line.
On fourth down, from the 5, Perez came out and split the uprights with his first field goal of the season to make it 10-7 with 1:52 on the clock.
“We didn’t think about going for the first down. We were going to have Jamie kick it,” Repasky said. “So, we moved the ball to the middle of the field so he could have a nice, easy kick. It was a rough snap, but Bryson did a good job of handling it and Jamie put it through the uprights. He is such a good weapon for us.”
The Jets had 233 yards of total offense. Wilson completed four of 11 passes for 43 yards with three interceptions. On the ground, Davis had 68 yards on seven carries, while Wilson had 63 yards and one touchdown. Connor Hankins had 10 carries for 47 yards.
Scott High School had 144 total yards of offense.
Both teams went back and forth throughout the first half, with neither team gaining much of an advantage. The Jets and the Highlanders left the field at halftime tied 0-0.
“They tried to get big on us and run the ball up the middle first, the inside zone kind of stuff,” Repasky said. “Scott then started with their run-pass option game, and that’s kind of where they hurt us.
“But our defense played solid. We had one blown coverage and let a guy run right down the field by himself. Scott moved the ball here and there, but that was their one big play.”
Repasky said they didn’t change a whole lot heading into the second half. He said defensively they focused on trying to stop Scott’s RPO [run pass option] stuff. On offense, the Jets kept running the ball right at the Highlanders.
Cumberland County got on the board first with Wilson capping a 65-yard scoring drive with a 30-yard touchdown run. Perez kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
“Bryson came over to me and called that play himself,” Repasky said.
“He said let’s run it, and I could see it in his eyes. He was not going to be denied.”
But the Highlanders came right back on the first play of their possession with an 85-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good, and the game was tied at 7-7.
“When they came back and scored, it was just a blown coverage,” Repasky said.
“We just let our focus down for one second.”
Up next, Cumberland County will go back on the road and visit Bledsoe County Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CDT.
