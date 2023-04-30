Marcus Pedde, an outstanding senior student-athlete at Cumberland County High School, is determined. He rarely sees an obstacle he can’t overcome and when he goes after something, he usually gets it.
And that’s exactly what happened in his college recruiting experience. The three-sport star signed a scholarship to play football next year at Division III Kalamazoo [Mich.] College during ceremonies Tuesday afternoon at CCHS. He saw what he wanted and he got it.
“I actually reached out to them,” said Pedde, the son of Tracy and Ralph Pedde. “I saw them on Twitter and saw how well they were doing. I have family up there, so I was like ‘why not?,’ and they offered me.”
“It is exciting,” Cumberland County football coach Noah Repasky said about Pedde signing. “You see the kid when they come into your program, young, immature, weak, etc. Then you see the work they put in while they are with you. So it is satisfying to see them grow and mature and become not just good football players but good young men. It’s kind of a validation for all the hard work that a lot of people have put in over the years.”
Pedde, who wants to major in civil engineering, said he wouldn’t have been able to reach the point of signing to play college football without the help of his family, which has been a big part of CCHS athletics for years, and the support of his coaches and teammates. Besides football, Pedde also wrestled and participated in track for the Jets.
On the gridiron, Pedde has helped rebuild the Cumberland County program and the biggest block in the foundation included a 6-5. mark in 2021. It was one of the Jets’ best finishes in decades.
“This football program has meant a lot to me,” he said. “I have built so many strong bonds on the team and with the coaches, a lot of strong relationships.”
The recruiting process happened pretty quickly for Pedde. He narrowed his choices down to a final four of Kalamazoo, Beloit College, Anderson College and Rose-Hulman. That number then dwindled down to two with Kalamazoo and Beloit.
Now the hard work begins for Pedde as he works to get physically, and maybe even more important, mentally, prepared for making the transition to college football. A lot of good high school football players find the jump too difficult.
“I probably need to get faster and I need to be up in the 180s [weight],” he said. “Football has slowed down a lot around here, but it is going to speed back up in college.”
He said the Kalamazoo coaches have told him they see him probably playing both sides of the football, possibly more regularly on defense. And the opportunity to contribute is there for Pedde. The Hornets have won four games over the last two years.
“It would be awesome for me to start my freshman year,” Pedde said. “Up there, no one has a position that’s set in stone, so everyone has a chance. I am just going to go in and work hard and hope I will be able to get some time on the field.”
Repasky thinks that is entirely possible.
“If you want to be successful in college sports you have to immerse yourself in all aspects of it,” Repasky said. “It has to become who you are at least for that short period of time you play. A lot of kids think or dream about playing college sports, and then when they get the opportunity they are surprised at just what all it actually entails. It becomes too much or too hard. You have to be completely consumed by it and in it, and that takes a special person. Not everyone can or is willing to do it.”
Pedde was asked what he thought it would feel like when he’s able to step on the field at Kalamazoo for his first game?
“It is going to be electric,” he said.
