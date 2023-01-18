Stone Memorial fared well recently at the Girls Wrestling Invitational at Knoxville Halls. Jaelyn Patton and Hannah Simoes both placed first, while Anna Scoville and Paige Patton finished fourth.
Patton, Simoes shine at Halls meet
