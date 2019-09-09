Twenty-one junior golfers from the Upper Cumberland area played in the first-ever Golf Capital Junior Tour Par 3 event at Bear Trace on Sept. 7.
Division winners include 12-14 boys: first Jaxon Houston at 37, and Brant Kardatzke in second at 42.
Girls 12-14 winners: Sarah Bass in first at 35 and Anna Marie Smith in second at 38.
Boys 10-11 winners include Owen Hill at 39 and Drake Scarbrough in second at 43.
Boys 7-9 winners are Braden Lee at 39 and Max Vanwinkle in second at 47.
The second event will be played Sept. 14 at Heatherhurst.
It’s not to late to sign up. Registration for the second event closes at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.
To register or for more information, contact Randy Herring at 931-248-2248.
