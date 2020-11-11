Somebody had to play them.
Unfortunately for Stone Memorial, they were the team to face the No. 2-ranked Tullahoma Wildcats on Friday for the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Wildcats defeated SMHS, 49-8.
The contest was the final game for Stone Memorial’s senior class.
“I love all these seniors to death,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “This senior class is special to me. They’re tremendous football players, but the relationships are bigger.
“They’re going to go on and do great things,” Samber added.
Tullahoma wasted no opportunities Friday, as they scored on their first six possessions and returned a Panther fumble for a touchdown to lead 49-0 at halftime.
Stone Memorial’s Gage Walker put his team on the board with 5:57 left in the fourth period via a three-yard rushing touchdown on a reverse.
Jake Shada added the two-point conversion to make the final score 49-8 in favor of Tullahoma.
Stone Memorial finishes 2020 with a 4-7 overall record, including victories over Clay County, Kingston, Smith County and a COVID-19 victory over Cumberland County.
Stone Memorial also defeated Rockwood in a JV game that didn’t count toward their official record.
“I hate losing, but this year added perspective,” Samber said. “Our group got 11 opportunities this year. It made us appreciate what football does for young men. So many states still aren’t playing.”
