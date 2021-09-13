Fans of defensive football got their money’s worth Friday night at Panther Stadium as Stone Memorial defeated Monterey, 7-6.
“It was a really good football game,” said SMHS head football coach Derik Samber. “Certainly a different style than we’re used to, but it was nice to see our kids win with a different style of play.”
Stone Memorial is known for their high-flying offense that was averaging 41 points per game going into Friday night.
Monterey was able to slow the game down, limiting opportunities for SMHS.
“We played Monterey’s style,” Samber said. “They dictated the ball game. We had the ball for three plays in the first quarter, and really only had the ball for two possessions in the first half.”
Stone Memorial found the end zone in the second half as quarterback Hunter Heavilon hit receiver Chris Hannah in the end zone for an acrobatic touchdown reception.
“We’re really fortunate that we have a lot of playmakers,” Samber said. “That (touchdown) was third down, and it was off schedule. The initial play wasn’t there, and Hunter extended the play while sophomore Chris Hannah made a heck of a play and made a great catch.”
SMHS kicker Ethan Lynch tacked on the extra point, which wound up deciding the game.
“He put his extra point through the upright and Monterey missed theirs,” Samber said. I’ve lost enough games in the kicking game, and it was nice to be on the right side of that. That was the difference in the ball game.”
Stone Memorial went to halftime ahead 7-0. Monterey scored once in the second half, but ultimately missed their PAT to make the final score 7-6.
Stone Memorial’s defense stepped up against their toughest opponent to date.
“Our defense played lights out; they gave up 140 yards of total offense, and that’s with Monterey having a good running back,” Samber said.
“Monterey’s really good; they might not lose another game.” he added. “Friday’s game was slugfest, rugby scrum type game and we gutted it out and finished it off.
“It’s nice to win in multiple styles, and I think that’s the sign of a good football team.”
Stone Memorial improves to 3-1 overall will hit the road this Friday for a region showdown with Class 4A No. 7 Upperman, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
