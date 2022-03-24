Stone Memorial bounced back from a tough Monday loss to Upperman with a big 13-7 victory over the Bees on Tuesday.
Upperman out-hit Stone Memorial 13-10, but the Panthers made their contact count as they racked up 6 RBIs en route to the victory.
Leading SMHS was catcher Nick Osmun, who went 3-4 with 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs, a home run and a double in the victory.
Dylan Whittenburg and Colin Tiegs each went 2-5 in the win. Whittenburg drove in 3 runs in the win.
Braden Looper, Ethan Todd and Killian Diem
each collected a hit in the win.
Upperman looked poised to run away with a series sweep as they led 5-1 after the top of the second inn-ing.
SMHS rallied to take a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the third as Todd scored on a passed ball before Whittenburg drove in Jackie Elmore.
Stone Memorial wouldn’t trail again as the Panthers scored 6 more runs through the final four innings, including Osman’s solor homer to left in the bottom of the sixth.
Stone Memorial faced Monterey on Thursday and hosts Rhea County on April 1 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.