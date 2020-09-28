Fans got their money’s worth Friday night at Panther Stadium, as Stone Memorial defeated Kingston 36-35 in an overtime game for the ages.
“I’m so pleased with our kids,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “This is a group that comes to work every day and never quits. I’ve told them for weeks that we’re a good football team, and tonight they got to see it.
“That’s an undefeated football team that’s beat everybody by three scores.”
Leading the way for Stone Memorial was quarterback Bryant Carter, who had a career day under center. Carter totaled 255 yards through the air on 8-21 passing and three touchdowns.
The junior also tallied 191 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, giving him 446 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
“It makes it a whole lot easier when I can trust my whole team,” Carter said. “To win in overtime is a great feeling. It’s every football player’s dream.”
After Kingston went ahead 35-28 on their opening overtime possession, Stone Memorial faced a score-or-lose situation.
Though Carter had the electric night, it was running back Nick Coble who got the call in overtime.
With the ball at the two-yard line, Stone Memorial handed the ball off to Coble on the right side, where he found his way into the end zone for six points, making the score 35-34.
On the ensuing two-point conversion, Coble got the same play call and produced the same result as he found the end zone, winning the game for Stone Memorial, 36-35.
“Our offense blocked their tails off and they let me have a gap, and I just ran it in,” Coble said. “I can’t describe the feeling.”
“Nick had a fumble earlier, then he goes down there and has a touchdown and two-point conversion,” said Samber. “They were ready for the sneak. A lot of that was going to Nick. I told the kids all week to live in faith and not fear, and we had faith in Nick.”
Leading up to the overtime period, it was Kingston who grabbed the early lead via a 79-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left in the first quarter.
Stone Memorial’s defense held strong following the touchdown, stopping Kingston in the red zone twice to keep the Panthers alive.
With 5:18 left in the second period, Carter found senior receiver Jeremy Faalafua for his first of three touchdown throws, this one a 41-yard strike in the end zone cutting Kingston’s lead to 7-6.
“I saw the corner was head-up with him, so I called the audible and sent him on a go and trusted his hands,” Carter said.
“I had a six-yard out called and he checked to a fly based on the corner’s technique and it winds up being a touchdown,” Samber added.
On the ensuing possession, Kingston connected on a big pass of their own as they scored on a 52-yard touchdown pass to lead 14-6 with 4:08 left in the half.
Stone Memorial took back over in good field position, and Faalafua again answered the call, this time for a 31-yard touchdown reception in the end zone.
“Coach trusted me to make some plays,” Faalafua said. “I’m running as fast as I can to beat that corner, then find the ball once I’m past him.”
Carter snuck in a two-point conversion to make the score 14-14 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Kingston wasted no time regaining the lead as they scored on a 35-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter to lead 21-14.
Stone Memorial wouldn’t go away easily, as Carter connected with receiver Quincy Hunter on the following drive for a 76-yard touchdown throw to make the score 21-20 in favor of Kingston with 9:49 left in the third period.
Later in the quarter, Stone Memorial would break through and take their first lead of the game via a two-yard sneak by Carter, putting SMHS ahead 28-21 with 1:01 left in the third.
Kingston forced a Stone Memorial turnover in the fourth quarter, setting up their game-tying touchdown with 7:44 remaining. The Jackets powered in a one-yard run to tie the contest at 28.
Neither team would find the end zone for the rest of regulation, setting up Stone Memorial’s overtime heroics to win 36-35.
“So much credit to this senior class,” Samber said. “They came through for us tonight.”
“I had not a doubt in my mind and knew it was happening,” he added. “I had the same feeling when we beat Livingston on the same thing two years ago.”
The victory improves Stone Memorial to 2-4 overall this season, and gives Kingston their first loss at 4-1.
SMHS hits the road next week to play Macon County in Region 3-4A action, who is 5-1 overall.
“Macon is a good football team,” Samber said. “We can go forward tasting a win and enjoy going to work this week.”
