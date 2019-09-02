Stone Memorial High School football coach Derik Samber has been a part of a lot of big wins in his coaching career, but Friday night’s 26-12 victory over Coalfield at Panther Stadium was one of his biggest.
“It’s the most proud I’ve ever been of a football team,” Samber said. “We were missing a lot of guys tonight for a lot of reasons. We started two freshmen at receiver; we had a kid making his first start at running back, Nick Coble, and I asked Cedric Little and Grant Finley to carry the ball for us. We had Bryant Carter, a sophomore, making his second start at quarterback and he gets the win. He’s a high character kid and I’m proud of him.
“I’ve won and lost games a lot of ways; I’ve won playoff games and 6A games, and this is the most proud I’ve ever been of a group because of the number of kids that stepped up.”
Samber needed those players to step up against one of the top Class 1A teams in the state from Morgan County.
“When we made the schedule we said want to be a state championship program and we went after state championship-caliber teams,” Samber said. “Coalfield is always playing 12, 13, 14 games and playing deep into November so that’s what we wanted to see… Hats off to Coach (Keith) Henry and his staff. They always have them ready so to hold them to 12 points and come out with a win is huge.”
While the Panthers got the win, it was Coalfield getting off to a great start Friday. Peyton McKinney returned the opening kickoff 58 yards to the Panther 25 yard line and tossed an 11-yard scoring pass to Dawson Nitzschke six plays later to make the score 6-0 with 8:30 to play in the first quarter.
Coalfield’s PAT was no good.
After recovering a Panther fumble, McKinney went deep for a 40-yard gain to Jacob Bunch for a first down at the Stone Memorial 35, but the Jackets could not put more points on the board in the opening period.
Stone Memorial’s defense put the Panthers’ first points of the game on the scoreboard. The Panthers’ pressured McKinney into an intentional grounding call and a safety that made the score 6-2 with 4:28 to play in the opening period.
Stone Memorial’s best two drives of the game came in the second period and allowed the home team to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The first drive lasted seven plays and covered 70 yards with Cedric Little scoring on a 2-yard run with 8:58 remaining in the first half. Little carried five times in the drive for 46 yards.
Stone Memorial’s 2-point try was no good.
The second drive lasted 12 plays and covered 68 yards with QB Bryant Carter scoring on an 8-yard run to make the score 14-6 with 41.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Panthers came up with the first big play of the second half when Isaac Dunaway picked off a pass at the Coalfield 14.
Stone Memorial scored six plays later on a 1-yard run from Bryant to make the score 20-6 with 8:21 left in the third quarter.
“Isaac Dunaway is the last kid on the roster I expect to intercept a pass, and he’s another one that stepped up and made a play,” Samber said.
Coalfield, however, didn’t let the Panthers get too far in front. The Jackets answered with a 9-play, 67-yard scoring drive capped with an 8-yard run from McKinney, making the score 20-12 with 5:41 to play in the third quarter.
A big play on special teams followed with Coalfield’s Micah Jackson blocking a punt at the Panthers 41, but the Jackets punted four plays later.
Stone Memorial’s next punt attempt didn’t go as well for the Jackets. Coalfield fumbled the punt with the Panthers recovering at the Jacket 32.
The Panthers put the game away seven plays later with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bryant to Grant Finley to make the score 26-12 with 9:21 left to play.
“The defense set us up and special teams has been better for us,” Samber said. “The defense made plays to put our offense in position to succeed and then they capitalized this week. Last week we were inside the 25 six times and didn’t score a point. This week we capitalized, made plays and punched it in.”
Carter finished the day with 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Little tacked on 60 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.
The 1-1 Panthers begin Region 3-4A play Friday night with a trip to Smithville to take on DeKalb County (0-2)
“It’s our first region game and they’re a heck of a football team,” Samber said. “It’s such a difficult place to go get a win. We’ll see and we’ve got to keep getting better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.