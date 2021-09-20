Region foes Stone Memorial and Upperman collided Friday night at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium Friday night, where the Bees defeated SMHS 27-9.
“That’s a heck of a football team,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber after the game. “Our key to the game was playing clean, and we had two big miscues. Stuff like that is the margin.”
Upperman is ranked No. 10 in Tennessee in Class 4A and showed why Friday night as they slowed down the high-powered Panther offense.
Upperman got on the board first via a 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 5:04 remaining in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
Stone Memorial’s defense struck next as Panther defensive end Bryson Bilbrey chased Upperman’s quarterback out of the back of the end zone for a safety, making the score 6-2 with 10:51 left until halftime.
The Panthers wasted no time on their next touchdown as quarterback Hunter Heavilon found receiver Kaleb Flowers down the right side for an 80-yard touchdown throw on their next offensive snap, giving the Panthers a 9-6 lead following an Ethan Lynch extra point.
“That was an RPO and we wanted to throw the back-side glance route and had the double-move off of it,” Samber said. “It’s a five-step skinny post, and that’s the hole in cover-3.”
Upperman answered and retook the lead on the following drive on a short touchdown run to retake a 13-9 lead with 5:05 left until halftime.
The Bees struck once more before the break as they rushed in a quarterback keeper with less than a minute left in the second period to lead 20-9 at halftime.
Upperman scored once more in the third quarter to make the final score 27-9 in favor of the Bees.
Stone Memorial falls to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 4-4A play.
The Panthers will look to bounce back at home this Friday night during their homecoming contest against York Institute.
“We can absolutely learn from this one,” Samber said. “We’ve got to move forward to next week. The first half of the season is over, and we start the second half next week.
“There’s a lot of good to take from Friday,” Samber added. “That’s a tremendous football team. We made them work for everything. Four out of five games we’ve had a defensive score.”
York Institute at Stone Memorial for homecoming is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
