Stone Memorial High School’s Panther football team will play their final regularly scheduled home game Friday night during which seniors will be recognized during the festivities.
The Panthers will host the Yellow Jackets of Kingston in a non-district contest beginning at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
The Panthers had a badly needed off week last Friday night. Head Coach Derik Samber said, “A lot of guys banged up Friday night (against Macon County in a heart-breaking 35-34 loss). Our entire team can use the bye week right now.”
Samber said the Panthers took advantage of the bye week to “rest and reset” and added, “We want to see how we respond.”
Concerning Friday night’s opponent, Samber noted, “Kingston is always a big game. They are always talented and well-coached … there is a lot on the line for playoff seedings with how tight our region is at the top.”
The Yellow Jackets raced out to a 4-0 record with wins of 51-0 vs. Harriman; 38-6 over Oliver Springs; 17-14 win at Brainerd (Chattanooga) High; and 24-15 win over rival Rockwood.
Sweetwater handed Kingston their first defeat, 28-6, but the Yellow Jackets bounced back to defeat Campbell County 41-40.
This was followed by close losses of 17-14 against McMinn Central and 21-14 at Signal Mountain.
It is a winable contest if the Panthers are on top of their game and are able to eliminate some of the penalties and miscues made in previous contests.
The game promises to be an exciting contest for fans and a big night with it being senior night and the last regular season home game.
Senior recognition begins at 6 p.m. with kick off at 6:30 p.m.
