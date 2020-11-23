A long trip to Science Hill was fruitless Saturday afternoon, as the Stone Memorial Panthers were defeated by the Hilltoppers, 59-52.
Will Hecker led Stone Memorial with 15 points, followed closely by Zach Boyd with 13 and Jack Eldridge with 10.
The teams were knotted at 13 after the first and again at 23 during the halftime break.
However, a strong third quarter performance from the Hilltoppers saw them outscore SMHS 21-11 in the frame to take a 44-24 lead going into the final period.
Stone Memorial was able to cut the Science Hill lead to four (47-43) midway through the fourth quarter, but the Hilltoppers held off the run to win by a final score of 59-52.
The loss drops Stone Memorial to 0-2 on the season. SMHS looks to get on the right track Dec. 1 as they travel to Upperman to face the Bees.
SMHS was supposed to play Cumberland County on Tuesday, but COVID-19 concerns postponed the contest.
Stone Memorial (52): Will Hecker 15, Zach Boyd 13, Jack Eldridge 10, Dylan Whittenburg 7, Kaleb McCoy 3, Blake Holt 2, Riley Day 2
