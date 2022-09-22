It’s been more than 10 years since Stone Memorial High School hosted a cross country meet.
But Saturday, the runners welcomed racers from six other schools, with the hosts taking overall individual wins for boys and girls and the Lady Panthers winning the team event.
“I love the Stone campus,” Coach Nichole Barton said, adding weather for the meet was “beautiful.”
“The students run this course every day. It was neat to run our campus for the meet,” she said. “It was nice to have our school there supporting the student athletes.”
Shelby Vitous was the overall top female runner with a time of 23:28. The girls team took first, with Vitous, Laney Wiley finishing third, Haley Suggs fourth, Lilly Van Hoose sixth, Madalyn Baker in 11th place and Natalee Thompson in 12th place. Team captain Savanna Amos did not compete due to an injury.
Trenton Duncan was the top male runner at 18:30 followed by Nathan Wagner at 18:51 and Robert Freeman, finishing 11th, at 22:26.
Teams require a minimum of five runners. Schools with fewer than five runners can still participate and compete for individual honors, which is how the Stone boys cross country team, with three members, competes.
Next up, the team will take part in the Barnett Invitational in Cookeville Saturday.
