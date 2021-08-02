Stone Memorial football hit the scrimmage field for the first time in 2021 Friday as the Panthers traveled to Cookeville.
SMHS faced the host school Cookeville Cavaliers and Portland Panthers in the three-team action.
The scrimmage was the first full-contact against another team in 2021 following two weeks of 7-on-7 non-contact passing scrimmages.
Friday’s action followed the first week of full-contact practice and heat acclimation days for the Panthers.
Stone Memorial will hit the scrimmage field again Tuesday when they host Anderson County, a Class 4A powerhouse from Clinton.
Photos and more coverage from Friday’s action
— as well as Tuesday’s against Anderson County — are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
