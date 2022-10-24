Stone Memorial High School scored another win in their 2022 football season Friday with a 21-7 win over Kingston.
“Kingston’s such a good program, we never take a win over them for granted,” Coach Derik Samber said following the home contest that honored dozens of graduating seniors from the football team, band, dance and cheer squads.
The win puts Stone at 8-1 for the season.
The Panther defense came out fighting. Small gains by the Yellow Jackets were wiped out with a tackle in the backfield for loss of yards. With Kingston facing fourth down and 11, the team added more yards to their goal with a delay of game penalty. They punted it away to the Panthers.
The Panther offense wasn’t able to make much progress with their four downs and Kingston took the ball again. The Panther defense again forced a punt with four downs.
Stone quarterback Hunter Heavilon ran the ball and then looked to Bear Eldridge for the next run.
Kingston was called for pass interference, moving the Panthers to the 21-yard line, with the end zone just head.
A holding call brought a would-be Panther touchdown back. On the next play, Houston Woody rushed from the 3-yard line for six points with 1:18 left in the first quarter. Kicker Justin Barnett added the PAT.
Kingston took possession and the quarter ticked away with Stone up 7-0.
The Yellow Jackets put points on the board just after the start of the second quarter with a 40-yard run. The 7-7 score would stand until after the half.
Eldridge scored the next Panther touchdown at about the 6-minute mark in the third quarter, putting the home team up 14-7.
Early in the fourth quarter, Stone would score again, with Woody running in from about the 1-yard line. The Yellow Jackets would not return to the end zone.
Heavilon added to his impressive season stats with 13 passes complete out of 23 attempts, 189 passing yards and a touchdown and 79 rushing yards.
Over the season, he’s collected 1,396 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 75 carries for 677 yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Eldridge recorded 104 yards, six receptions and a touchdown. Woody had two rushing touchdowns.
But while the scoreboard showed a win, Samber sees room for improvement as his team moves to the final game of the regular season.
“Penalties and turnovers — we were too sloppy,” Samber said.
The Panthers drew penalties for holding, offsides, facemask and personal fouls.
“I don’t think we threw our best punch or played our best game tonight,” Samber said.
Moving into practice for the final week of the regular season, Samber wants to see his team focused.
“We’ve got to come out and execute,” he said.
Friday’s match with DeKalb County will be key to the team’s post-season. A win gives them first place in Region 4-4A after Macon County — 7-2, 3-1 —lost a non-conference game to Smith County Friday.
A loss could put the team at fourth in the region and find them on the road for the first round of the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.