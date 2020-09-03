After a rainout Monday afternoon at Rockwood, the Stone Memorial golf team returned to Crossville to face Warren County at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
It was the Panthers who defended their home course against their district foe, 317-368.
A well-rounded effort from Stone Memorial was led by Billy Drainas, who shot a 73 through 18 holes. Drainas shot even on the front nine and +1 on the back.
Following Drainas was Nolan Wyatt who recorded a 77.
Kaleb McCoy shot an 83 for Stone Memorial, followed by Brady Brewer at 84.
Stone Memorial hosted Livingston Academy on Thursday at Bear Trace, and will compete in the Keith Maxwell Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at McMinnville Country Club.
