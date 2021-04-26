The bats were hot for Stone Memorial on Thursday as the Panthers took down Upperman, 9-3.
Stone Memorial held Upperman to only four hits on the day. Anthony Sherrill recorded eight strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings against the Bees.
Tanner Hurd closed the door on Upperman, striking out two in the final one and one-third innings.
Hurd had a solid day at the plate as well, driving in three runs while going 1-3.
Sherrill also went 1-3, scoring two runs himself and driving in another on a double.
Stone Memorial wasted no time getting on the board as they posted two runs in the bottom of the first off a Hurd single to score Cameron McDonald and Sherrill.
After Upperman found home in the top of the fourth, SMHS answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on a McDonald single to score Cade McClellan, giving Stone Memorial a 3-1 lead.
The Panthers tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fifth. A Hurd sacrifice fly scored Dylan Whittenburg.
Alex Sixkiller found home on an Upperman error before a Colin Tiegs single scored McClellan, putting Stone Memorial ahead 6-1.
Upperman scored two runs in the top of the sixth, cutting the SMHS lead to 6-3.
Stone Memorial padded their lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win by a final score of 9-3.
SMHS fell at Oak Ridge the following day, 9-8. The Panthers currently sit at 12-9 overall and are scheduled to face Cookeville in District 6AAA action Monday and Tuesday.
