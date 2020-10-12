On Thursday morning, most of Stone Memorial’s football team was planning to travel to Rockwood to watch next week’s opponent, Cumberland County, take on the Tigers.
By Thursday afternoon, the Panthers were going through one day of preparation to take on Rockwood themselves.
“You can’t control the circumstances, but we can control our attitude and approach,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “For our kids to shift gears in 30 hours, from having a Friday off to getting ready for a game, was really pleasing to see. It takes maturity to get your minds right to play a good Rockwood team.”
Cumberland County had to cancel their trip to Rockwood due to a positive COVID-19 case, resulting in Stone Memorial stepping in and taking the Jets’ place.
The teams played a JV game rather than an official varsity contest, so the contest will not count toward either team’s record. Stone Memorial won the varsity-only first half, 18-14.
"Hats off to coach John Webb and Rockwood," Samber added. "They’ve got a great football team. The flexibility to get the varsity guys a half, then getting everybody in during the second half was big."
Stone Memorial found the end zone via one-yard touchdown runs from Daniel Rodriguez and Grant Finley, and a 30-yard keeper by Bryant Carter, giving the Panthers 18 first-half points.
Samber found the lack of preparation a blessing in disguise for Stone Memorial.
"Offensively, we just came out and did what we do," he said. "A lot of times as coaches, we spend all week watching film and want to draw up everything under the sun. Tonight it was just ‘hey let’s go run our offense.’”
SMHS will now take this Friday night off. They were originally scheduled to take on Cumberland County, who will still be under quarantine due to COVID-19.
The Panthers will host Smith County on Oct. 23.
