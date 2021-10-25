Stone Memorial football fans got their money’s worth at Kingston Friday as the Panthers won a last-second thriller over the Class 3A No. 7 Yellow Jackets, 34-33.
“That’s a good football team and deserving of their ranking in the state,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “The big emphasis all week was keep our composure.”
Stone Memorial trailed 33-27 with less than 2 minutes to go before the Panthers converted a fourth-and-two at the Kingston 6-yard line, setting up a five-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Heavilon to Kaleb Flowers with 32.6 seconds remaining to tie the game. Kicker Ethan Lynch nailed the game-winning extra point.
“I just need to get it through,” said Lynch on his thoughts taking the field in a tie game. “We need the win, and they’re counting on me. It was one heck of a moment when it went through.”
The Yellow Jackets got one more shot at a win, as they marched down to the SMHS 16-yard line to attempt a game-winning field goal as time expired that missed wide left, giving SMHS the 34-33 victory.
Stone Memorial quarterback Hunter Heavilon totaled 69 yards while going 13-19 through the air for 185 yards and four total touchdowns, while receiver Kaleb Flowers had three touchdown receptions, while RB Bryant Carter chipped in one also.
Stone Memorial struck first with 8:02 left in the first period to take a 7-0 lead as Heavilon hit Flowers on a 31-yard TD strike.
Kingston quickly answered with two touchdowns in less than 2 minutes late in the first period to lead 13-7 after one quarter
Stone Memorial retook the lead (14-13) with 4:32 left until halftime via a 16-yard TD pass to Flowers. However, the Jackets responded and went in the locker room ahead 19-14 as they scored a touchdown on a one-yard run with 10 seconds left in the second quarter.
The teams traded leads again early in the third quarter as Stone Memorial’s Heavilon scored on a QB sneak with 9:12 left in the third to take a 20-19 lead.
The Jacket defense kept them alive, stopping Stone Memorial on fourth-and-goal at their own four-yard line with 3:45 to go.
The momentum was short-lived as SMHS’s Damarius Moore stripped Kingston and returned it to the 1-yard line. Carter punched it in the end zone on their second play after the turnover to go ahead 27-19 with 2:28 left in the third.
Kingston didn’t go away as they found the end zone to end the third quarter, making the score 27-25 in favor of SMHS going into the final period.
The Jackets retook a 33-27 lead with 8:15 remaining on a 10-yard TD pass.
That lead would stand until Stone Memorial drove down the field, converting a fourth-and-two at the Kingston 6-yard line on a Carter run with 2:43 left.
The Panthers found the end zone with 32.6 seconds left to tie the game at 33 before kicker Ethan Lynch put SMHS up 34-33, the game’s final score.
Stone Memorial improves to 6-3 overall and hosts DeKalb County at 7 p.m. Friday in a crucial Region 4-4A showdown.
