Stone Memorial baseball added two more wins to their total this weekend via an 8-1 win at Watertown Friday and 13-7 at DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers’ bats were red-hot over the two-day stretch, as they totaled 21 runs and 14 hits.
At Watertown
SMHS avenged an early-season loss Friday afternoon, as the Panthers won at Watertown 8-1.
Tanner Hurd and Anthony Sherrill combined for seven innings of one-hit baseball on the mound. Hurd struck out two batters and gave up no hits in two and one-third innings, followed by Sherrill striking out nine batters and giving up only one hit in four and two-thirds innings.
At the plate, Dylan Whittenburg went 2-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Stone Memorial posted four runs in the top of the third inning, started by a Whittenburg RBI single, scoring to score Cade McClellan.
Sherrill followed by drawing a bases-loaded walk to score Braden Looper, setting up an Alex Sixkiller sacrifice fly to score Cameron McDonald.
Will Magnusson was hit by a pitch later in the inning, scoring Whittenburg to complete the four-run inning.
SMHS scored two in the top of the fourth and sixth to complete the 8-1 victory.
At DeKalb County
The Panthers followed Friday’s win with an offensive shootout on Saturday, where the Panthers defeated DeKalb County 13-7.
Stone Memorial trailed 7-3 going into the sixth inning before the Panthers exploded for six runs in the sixth and four in the seventh, giving them a 13-7 victory over the Tigers.
Whittenburg, Sherrill, Sixkiller and Looper each recorded two hits in the win. Whittenburg hit two doubles and drove in five runs in the win.
SMHS is 11-6 overall with a District 6AAA series against Warren County Monday and Tuesday.
