Stone Memorial High School’s golf team will continue its season at the Region 4-AA tournament Monday after finishing second the District 7-AA earlier this week.
“They did a really good job,” said Coach Trentan Stokes Tuesday morning. “I was proud of how they managed the pressure of the district tournament.”
The five-man team shot a combined score of 318, edging out Warren County at 331, Cumberland County at 340 and White County at 342.
The Cookeville High School Cavaliers took the title with a team score of 297.
Nolan Wyatt shot a 74 on the Golden Eagle Golf course in Cookeville, followed by Bill Drainas with a 78, Rayce Boston with 82, Bryce Elmore with 84 and Brayden Houston at 87. The top four scores are used to determine the team score.
Sarah Bass, Stone Memorial, shot an 86 to earn a spot at the regional tournament. She is the only female on the SMHS golf team and competes as an individual.
Looking ahead, Stokes said the team would be working on their swings and ironing out their play this week, with a practice round scheduled for the Golden Eagle Golf Course ahead of Monday’s region tournament.
“Mostly we want to make sure we’re mentally ready,” Stokes said. “The region tournament is a tall task. There’s a lot of good teams there.”
