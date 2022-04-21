The Stone Memorial High School baseball team used an impressive defensive showing against Macon County in District 7AAA play earlier this week to pick up two wins.
The Panthers beat the Tigers on the road in extra innings on Monday, 4-2, and picked up a 1-0 win on Tuesday in Crossville.
“No doubt that pitching was the main deal in those two games,” said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes. “Dylan Whittenburg and Wade Wilson went out there and commanded the strike zone. We played really solid defense behind them.”
Stone Memorial gave up only two runs through 15 innings against Macon County.
“That’s huge,” Stokes said. “That doesn’t happen without a team effort and playing fundamental baseball.”
Game one
It took an extra inning for Stone Memorial to leave Lafayette with a 4-2 win over Macon County Monday evening.
Whittenburg did it all, recording a win on the mound and driving all four runs in for SMHS. He went eight innings, giving up four hits while striking out 12 batters.
Offensively, Whittenburg went 2-4 with 4 RBIs and a double.
Five scoreless innings of baseball passed before Macon County posted two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-0 lead.
A Whittenburg single to right in the top of the seventh scored Nola Wyatt and Wilson, tying the contest at two.
After Macon County drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh, SMHS catcher Nick Osmun connected with shortstop Ethan Todd to catch the Tiger runner stealing second, sending the game to extra innings tied at two.
Whittenburg would again deliver at the plate in the top of the eighth as a two-out double scored Todd and Jackie Emore to put SMHS up 4-2.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Whittenburg sat Macon County down in order, forcing a flyout for the third out to preserve the 4-2 win.
Game two
Tuesday’s game in Crossville saw Wade Wilson throw a gem of his own, a two-hit complete-game shutout en route to a 1-0 victory.
“Wade has stepped in and done a terrific job at being the No. 2 guy on the mound,” Stokes said. “It was really good to see him go the distance on Tuesday. He made some clutch pitches to seal the deal.”
Wilson finished Tuesday’s win with seven innings pitched while giving up only two hits, three walks and striking out four batters.
Tuesday’s lone run came from Stone Memorial in the bottom of the first inning as a Braden Looper single to center scored Whittenburg, making the score 1-0.
Wilson retired 11 consecutive hitters from the third out of the first inning to the first out of the fifth. Macon County had two runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth inning before a Wilson strikeout got him out of the jam.
The Panthers took care of business in the seventh inning, retiring three consecutive Macon County hitters to win 1-0.
Stone Memorial is currently 9-6 overall and 6-4 in district play.
“We’re in that 3-4 range right now,” Stokes said. “We have a bit matchup with Cumberland County coming up. That’ll finish up our district season. If we can come out, play well and take a few from them, we’ll find ourselves near the top of the district where we want to be.”
