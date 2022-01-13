The red-hot Stone Memorial Panthers kept their momentum alive Tuesday evening with an 88-58 District 7AAA victory vs. Macon County.
Stone Memorial (9-7, 3-1) has won six of its last seven games, including three straight in district competition.
Six Panthers hit double figures Tuesday en route to the team’s highest point total of the season.
“Offensively, we’re doing a really good job,” SMHS head coach Neil Capps said. “We’re starting to score the basketball better. If we can give ourselves a chance defensively, we’ll help ourselves down the stretch.
“Any district win is a good win, and I’m really happy with our effort,” Capps added.
Freshman phenom Cade Capps led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the 30-point win.
Matthew Bilbrey had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, followed by Blake Holt with 12 points and five assists. Preston Mayberry and Dylan Whittenburg each scored 11 points. Mayberry chipped in four assists as well.
Forward Brady Lane posted 10 points, a careerhigh, in the victory.
“We got really good minutes from a lot of guys,” Capps said.
Stone Memorial’s offense came out of the gate hot, scoring 19 points in the first period. Macon County stayed alive with a hot first quarter of their own to trail 19-17 after one period.
“We got off to a little slow start,” said Capps. “Not sure if it was because we had a week off from the snow, but defensively we didn’t get off to the start that we prefer. When we got to the second quarter, we started locking down a little better.
“Macon County has a really good player in the Braydee Brooks kid,” Capps added. “He’s a solid player and put us in some bad shape. He had 23 on us, and I feel that was good.”
SMHS outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the second period to lead 39-28 at halftime.
“Where you’re going to win championships is if you hang your hat on the defensive end,” Capps added.
Stone Memorial stayed strong in the third period, growing their advantage to as many as 20 points (61-41) by the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter resembled the previous two as SMHS went on to win by a final score of 88-58.
Stone Memorial takes Friday night off but is scheduled to take the court on Saturday at home against non-district foe Warren County. The Pioneers are currently 7-8 overall and compete in District 6AAAA.
Stone Memorial (88): Cade Capps 22, Matthew Bilbrey 13, Blake Holt 12, Dylan Whittenburg 11, Preston Mayberry 11, Brady Lane 10, Jayden Eldridge 6, Rayce Boston 3
